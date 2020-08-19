Car Crashes In Berlin Were 'Islamist-Motivated Attack', Say German Authorities

A police officer investigates the scene of a series of allegedly deliberate car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin, Germany, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (Photo: REUTERS)

A series of car crashes on a Berlin motorway that left several people injured is being treated as an Islamist terror attack, German authorities have said.

“According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack,” an official was quoted as saying.

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when a motorist drove into vehicles on a stretch of the German capital’s motorway on Tuesday night.

Police arrested a man at the scene after a device in his car, which the man said was dangerous, turned out to be a tool box. There are indications that the 30-year-old was suffering from psychological problems, Reuters reports.

Shouting by the suspect at the scene suggested that his actions could have been Islamist-motivated, authorities added.

A spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutors was not available for comment

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Related...

Far-Right Group Britain First Is Setting Up A 'Training Centre' In London

Trump's 'Terrifying' Security Policies Revealed By Former DHS Chief Of Staff

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.