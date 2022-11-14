Berkshire social media star is BBC farming award winner

A young farmer who posts educational social media videos about her work has won a top prize at this year's BBC Food and Farming Awards.

Eleanor Gilbert has more than 4,600 Twitter followers and also recently started a YouTube channel.

The 20-year-old, from Curridge near Newbury, was named BBC Countryfile Young Countryside Champion.

Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said she was "remarkable and an inspiration to young people".

Ms Gilbert, known online as Berkshire Farm Girl, writes for a magazine and also drives her tractor to schools to talk to children about her work on the family arable farm.

She said: "I just love farming, the thrill that it gives me to drive the big machines.

"I want to bridge the knowledge gap, show people where food comes from and encourage young people into farming."

The university student said she learned how to make and edit videos "on the hoof", despite having dyslexia and not being "tech-savvy".

She also posts on Facebook and Instagram and counts some MPs among her followers.

Her stepfather Dan Willis, who owns the family farm, said: "It makes me very proud. I could choke with pride to see her doing her stuff."

