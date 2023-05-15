Berkshire invests in Capital One, sheds Bank of NY Mellon

Berkshire Hathaway logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has begun investing in Capital One Financial Corp and no longer has a stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Berkshire made its disclosures in a regulatory filing listing its U.S.-listed stocks as of March 31.

Capital One shares rose 5.3% in after-hours trading, following Berkshire's disclosure of an approximately $954 million stake in the bank.

The filing does not identify which investments are Buffett's and which were made by his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, though larger investments are usually Buffett's.

Investors often try to piggyback on Berkshire's moves.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)