Got a question for the one reporter at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting? Ask Andy!

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, May 2.

“I’ll certainly be there!” chairman and CEO Warren Buffett told Yahoo Finance.

Buffett will be accompanied by Greg Abel, vice-chairman of the non-insurance operations, and a very limited audience.

And that’s about it.

Because of social distancing measures in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, shareholders will not be allowed to attend in person.

Though everyone is invited to watch Yahoo Finance’s exclusive livestream of the event!

And as part of Yahoo Finance’s programing, editor-in-chief Andy Serwer will be on the ground.

Got questions for Andy? Submit them in the comments section below. Don’t hesitate to use your imagination. These are, after all, unprecedented times.

Stay tuned to Yahoo Finance’s “The First Trade” on Monday morning where we will answer the best questions.

