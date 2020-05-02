Got a question for the one reporter at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting? Ask Andy!
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, May 2.
“I’ll certainly be there!” chairman and CEO Warren Buffett told Yahoo Finance.
Buffett will be accompanied by Greg Abel, vice-chairman of the non-insurance operations, and a very limited audience.
And that’s about it.
Because of social distancing measures in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, shareholders will not be allowed to attend in person.
Though everyone is invited to watch Yahoo Finance’s exclusive livestream of the event!
And as part of Yahoo Finance’s programing, editor-in-chief Andy Serwer will be on the ground.
Got questions for Andy? Submit them in the comments section below. Don’t hesitate to use your imagination. These are, after all, unprecedented times.
Stay tuned to Yahoo Finance’s “The First Trade” on Monday morning where we will answer the best questions.
—
Read more:
Warren Buffett offers his 2 best pieces of advice for aspiring young investors
Why Warren Buffett’s 2008 message to American investors was timed perfectly
Warren Buffett warns coronavirus will affect business, but he 'certainly won’t be selling' stocks
Warren Buffett explains why CEOs prefer ‘cocker spaniels’ over ‘pit bulls’
Berkshire Hathaway was responsible for 1.5% of the taxes paid by corporate America in 2019
An unfortunate story that reflects Berkshire Hathaway's incredible scope
Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news
For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.