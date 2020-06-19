The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Just Beat Revenue By 5.3%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) just released its yearly report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.3% to hit UK£1.9b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at UK£3.13, some 4.2% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

LSE:BKG Past and Future Earnings June 19th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the 15 analysts covering Berkeley Group Holdings provided consensus estimates of UK£1.77b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 7.7% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 2.3% to UK£3.17 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£1.68b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£2.66 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Berkeley Group Holdings' future following the latest results, with a substantial gain in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£45.18, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Berkeley Group Holdings at UK£59.40 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£31.60. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 7.7% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 2.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Berkeley Group Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Berkeley Group Holdings' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Berkeley Group Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Berkeley Group Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Berkeley Group Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

