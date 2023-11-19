Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 76%, while individual investors hold 15%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Berjaya Land Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Berjaya Corporation Berhad owns 74% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 76% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 15% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Berjaya Land Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berjaya Land Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Berjaya Land Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Berjaya Land Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Berjaya Land Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Berjaya Corporation Berhad with 74% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.5% and 1.8% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Berjaya Land Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Berjaya Land Berhad in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than RM2.1m worth of shares in the RM1.3b company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Berjaya Land Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 76% of Berjaya Land Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Berjaya Land Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

