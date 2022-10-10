Bergman & Beving: Deliveries resumed after IT attack at subsidiary Luna´s external logistics supplier

Bergman & Beving AB

Press release

Deliveries resumed after IT attack at subsidiary Luna's external logistics supplier

The external logistical supplier to Luna has, as previously communicated, been exposed to an IT-attack. This has led to deliveries to Lunas customers have been paused. After hard work to remedy the problems, the deliveries are now back in operation from end of last week.

Stockholm, 10 October 2022

Bergman & Beving AB (Publ)

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on 10 October 2022.

Bergman & Beving attracts, acquires and, over the long term, develops leading companies in expansive niches that deliver productive, safe, and sustainable solutions to the industrial and construction sectors. Through our companies, we are represented in over 4,000 sales outlets in more than 25 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment



