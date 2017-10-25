Bergevin says Habs players had to figure out for themselves how to end slump

MONTREAL — General manager Marc Bergevin felt helpless as his Montreal Canadiens started the NHL season with only one win in eight games.

He knew the players would have to work things out themselves because trades are hard to make early in the season, and trying to deal for help while the team is losing is asking for trouble.

"You go through tough stretches and people want to pick your pocket," Bergevin said Wednesday. "You know some guys are better than they are playing and what you're talking about getting in return is not going to help you, so making a move just to make a move isn't going to make any difference.

"I'm not going to make a panic move."

Happily for Bergevin, the Canadiens (2-6-1) ended their seven-game losing streak and saw their offence finally break out with a 5-1 win at home over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. At least for one night, goalie Carey Price was his old self again, while snake-bitten forwards Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk found the net.

They will try to make it two in a row when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Bell Centre on Thursday night.

The local media had requested that Bergevin be made available earlier this week, when all was doom and gloom around the team. After the win, the GM, who usually meets with the media only a few times per season, agreed to talk.

"I told the guys that the answer's in that room," said Bergevin, who addressed the team at the end of a three-game west coast trip that ended with a 6-2 loss Friday night in Anaheim. "We watch the tapes and we see where the breakdowns are.

"Sometimes they're the smallest breakdowns and it's in our net. And then it affects your confidence. It may not be what people want to hear but it's reality. You could play with a bad foot or a bad hand, but no confidence? It's obvious."