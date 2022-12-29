Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils.

Bergeron tipped a shot by Lindholm past Vancek for his 14th goal of the season.

LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, and Brayden Point had two goals for Tampa Bay.

Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to win in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto’s Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) each had 12-game streaks. Vasilevskiy is 14-1-2 overall against the Canadiens.

Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay.

Jake Allen stopped 33 shots, and Kaiden Guhle scored for Montreal. The Canadiens have lost six of seven.

FLAMES 3, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and Calgary Flames beat Seattle.

Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected.

Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal.

Dan Vladar made 30 saves for Calgary.

Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Seattle.

RED WINGS 5, PENGUINS 4, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and Detroit overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat Pittsburgh.

Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Jonatan Berggren also scored for Detroit. Magnus Hellberg relieved Ville Husso in the second period and made 19 saves. Husso stopped eight shots in the first period.

Jason Zucker scored twice for Pittsburgh. Jeff Carter added a goal and an assist and Drew O’Connor scored his first of the season.

DUCKS 3, GOLDEN KINIGHTS 3, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and Anaheim beat Vegas in a shootout.

Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points, and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. Gibson stopped Mark Stone’s try, and Reilly Smith shot wide for Vegas.

Stone scored short-handed, Ben Hutton added a goal for the Golden Knights, who lost both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams. Vegas lost 4-2 at Los Angeles on Wednesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

