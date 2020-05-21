Bergen Festival Opening Concert review: an amazing achievement in these difficult times

Leif Ove Andsnes at the Bergen Festival Opening Concert - Thor Brødreskif

Hardly a day has passed in recent weeks without the cancellation of another spring or summer music festival. So the mere fact that one major European festival has stoutly defied the trend and gone ahead – though broadcast only, to empty halls – is a tonic in itself. On Wednesday night, the Bergen International Festival opened with a typically bold concert from the city’s own orchestra.

Like all really good festivals, this one is soaked in the character of the locale. Bergen is a Norwegian sea-port of picture-postcard prettiness, with rows of wooden-fronted cottages perched on the startlingly green mountains on either side of the harbour. It is outward-looking and cosily insular at once, and the festival is the same, enormously proud of local composer Edvard Grieg, and supportive of local talent, while commissioning new work from composers and theatre directors worldwide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This year’s festival is no exception. German composer Jörg Widmann is the featured composer, and he contributed no less than three pieces to the opening concert, which was mostly broadcast from the main concert hall the Grieghallen. They included what I believe was a brand-new fanfare to kick off the evening, played by the band of the Norwegian Naval Defense Corps (I can’t be sure, as the festival’s website was notably short on information).

In terms of performers, the festival showcase couldn’t field any international talent, apart from the Bergen Philharmonic’s British chief conductor Edward Gardner, who led the opening concert with his usual decisive aplomb. So, the artistic director Anders Beyer decided to make a virtue of necessity, with an opening concert that positively radiated Norwegian national pride.

The Queen and Crown Prince of Norway, the Prime Minister and the Mayor of Bergen all appeared to lend support and talk about the importance of culture at a time of crisis (ok, I’m guessing here, but the word “Covid-19” is understandable in any language). We heard the charmingly Mendelssohn-like song Ja, vi elsker, which has become the unofficial national anthem of Norway, sung by groups of singers filmed in misty fjords and sun-filled coasts, all waving national flags. We even had the singer Einar Selvik from the cult alt-folk band Wardruna, looking stirringly shaman-ish in what have been reindeer-skin. He sang some stirring verses from a creation myth in Old Norse, with the orchestra lending support.

Story continues

Mari Eriksmoen at the Bergen Festival Opening Concert - Thor Brødreskift

As for the core programme, it was frankly lightweight. Widmann’s 180 Beats per Minute was a Bartók-flavoured minimalist exercise in hectic repeating beats, while his Con Brio was his modernist response to Beethoven, with hints of the Seventh Symphony peeping out from among the modernist rustlings and detonations.

Mozart’s concert aria Ch’io mi scordi – in which the solo parts were rendered with delicate grace by famed Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes and soprano Mari Eriksmoen – provided some much-needed ballast, as did Arvo Pärt’s stark Tabula Rasa. Still, this was only the beginning. There are 49 more concerts to go, all freely available via the festival’s website. It’s an amazing achievement in these difficult times.

The Bergen Festival continues until June 3: fib.no/en

The Bergen Philharmonic’s concert to mark Grieg’s birthday is on June 15: harmonien.no/English