Announces New Chair of Surgery

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Cuts Ribbon for Newly Renovated Ambulatory Surgery Center

Lou Weiss, Julia Orlando, Lisa Swain, Tom Sullivan, Deb Visconi, Dr. Chris Kollar, Mary Amoroso, Jim Tedesco, Germaine Ortiz, Janice Mazurek-Reilly, Tracy Zur, Fred Corrubia, and Sandra Robinson cutting the ribbon to the Bergen New Bridge Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Paramus, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Paramus, NJ) In support of the Medical Center’s ongoing mission to provide in demand care to its diverse communities including those traditionally underserved, Bergen New Bridge cut the ribbon today to its newly renovated Ambulatory Surgery Center. The Medical Center’s President and CEO, Deb Visconi, also announced the New Chair of Surgery, Dr. J. Christopher Kollar.

“Today is another exciting day in what has been over four years of transformation and growth,” said Visconi. “We made a commitment to listen to the needs of our communities and work to provide the services, procedures, and care most in demand. Today, as we cut the ribbon to our new Ambulatory Surgery Center, we continue to fulfill this promise. This is truly a proud moment for all of us made more meaningful by the announcement of Dr. Kollar as our new Chair of Surgery”.

“In the 25 years I have been affiliated with the Medical Center, I never thought I would be standing here, seeing the growth and expansion that led to this center, said Kollar. “I am honored and excited to continue to build our services and provide much needed care to our communities.”

“Today’s ribbon cutting is yet another example of the impressive and ongoing transformation the County’s public hospital, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, which continues to garner national acclaim. The facility has evolved not only into a tremendous hub of healthcare, but a shining community asset and I am excited for what the future of the facility holds,” said Jim Tedesco, Bergen County Executive.

“Understanding the needs of the community and providing access to care for all Bergen County residents, insured, underinsured, and uninsured alike is what truly makes today even more meaningful,” said Tracy Zur, Bergen County Commissioner.

“I have a long history with this facility and I can say first-hand that the growth and advancements that have occurred over these past few years are impressive, inspiring, and unprecedented, said Julia Orlando, The Chairperson for the Medical Center’s Board of Trustees. “I look forward to many more moments like this one showcasing the true transformation of the Medical Center”.

For more information, please visit newbridgehealth.org.

About Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth largest, publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

The Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. It is a leading provider of COVID 19 testing, vaccinations, and therapeutics.

Bergen New Bridge is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org

