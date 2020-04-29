Is Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis AG (VTX:TIBN) A Risky Dividend Stock?

Could Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis AG (VTX:TIBN) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis yielding 3.8% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 47% of Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis paid out 124% of its free cash last year. Cash flows can be lumpy, but this dividend was not well covered by cash flow. Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough free cash flow to cover the dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis's ability to maintain its dividend.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis's dividend payments. The dividend has been cut on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was CHF0.75 in 2010, compared to CHF1.88 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 9.6% per year over this time. Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 9.6% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis's EPS have fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective, as even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. Firstly, the company has a conservative payout ratio, although we'd note that its cashflow in the past year was substantially lower than its reported profit. Earnings per share are down, and Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis's dividend has been cut at least once in the past, which is disappointing. In summary, Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis has a number of shortcomings that we'd find it hard to get past. Things could change, but we think there are a number of better ideas out there.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come accross 3 warning signs for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

