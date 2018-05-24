Berg vs. Ferg: Which camp story is most intriguing?

They’re back! CFL.ca analysts Pat Steinberg and Marshall Ferguson are ready to debate some of the league’s most contentious storylines, as Berg vs. Ferg returns for a third season. This week they debate over which training camp storyline is the most exciting.

We’re not even a week in and training camp has already provided all of the juicy storylines we could have hoped for and more.

For many fans it starts and ends with Johnny Manziel, who’s finally arrived in Hamilton after a year of speculation. But there are plenty of exciting subplots as CFL teams get ready to open their 2018 schedule.

In Montreal the Alouettes are getting into the heavy lifting of their quarterback contest, with Drew Willy and Matthew Shiltz apparently separating themselves from the rest of the field in battle for No. 1 quarterback.

For the Riders, all eyes are on Zach Collaros, who on Thursday was picked by reporters in an anonymous poll the most likely to be the comeback player of the year in 2018. He’s looking to seize his new opportunity and become the franchise quarterback the Riders are looking for.

In BC you’ve got a young Jonathon Jennings looking to rebound from a forgettable 2017 season, coached by Wally Buono who’s entering his final season as the Lions’ head coach.

And finally, don’t forget the Calgary Stampeders, who may be feeling some sense of deja-vu as they enter camp with redemption in mind.

With Sunday’s pre-season opener approaching quickly, what’s the most intriguing storyline in training camp? Berg and Ferg weigh in.

FERG (0-0): MANZIEL IN HAMILTON IS THE PERFECT STORM

Whether you like it or not Johnny Manziel is the story of 2018 training camps.

I am not naive to the fact that many CFL fans couldn’t care less about a quarterback’s American college accolades; hell, if they’re being paid to play professional football in Canada, they better have plenty of credentials before they step in the door. But Johnny is different.

It could be thanks to his style of play, maybe his name brand notoriety or something else off the field, but when Manziel puts pads and a helmet on with a logo on it anywhere he draws eyeballs.

When that logo is the Tiger-Cats after a lengthy public negotiation, the interest level from hardcore and casual fans alike sky rockets.

If Manziel had gone to a team without a true starting quarterback or a spot with a veteran starter as established as a Mike Reilly there likely would not be as much interest.

In Hamilton, Manziel fell into a location where the head coach has known of and applauded his skills for nearly a decade, and that coach just happens to be the leader of a team with a QB in Jeremiah Masoli who, despite his growing lists of pros and dwindling number of cons, continues to struggle finding the credit he is – I believe – deserved for developing to become a player capable of leading a CFL team in the right direction as he did last summer after the Ticats’ 0-8 start.

The combination of Manziel, Masoli and June Jones has created more buzz than your typical training camp position battle, even for quarterbacks. Don’t expect that noise to stop anytime soon.

BERG (0-0): A MAKE OR BREAK SITUATION

When the Saskatchewan Roughriders acquired Zach Collaros in January, it was seen as the potential final piece in returning the team to the top of the CFL’s heap. After all, the Riders were minutes away from winning last year’s Eastern Final and did so without having a bona fide number one quarterback all season long.

Perhaps Collaros is exactly what Saskatchewan has been looking for, but his arrival comes with numerous questions, too. That’s why Collaros and his new digs is the number one storyline I’m watching early this season.

Hamilton made the right call in removing Collaros as the number one quarterback last season. While the Tiger-Cats started 0-8, Collaros struggled under centre and looked visibly more frustrated as his team’s disappointing start continued. Jeremiah Masoli stepped in and helped right the ship as Hamilton went 6-4 down the stretch and only narrowly missed the playoffs. If that’s the Collaros the Riders are getting, this isn’t going to be the success story they’re hoping it to be.

However, a good chunk of me believes a change of scenery and a different supporting cast is exactly what Collaros needs. He’s only a couple years removed from being one of the league’s most effective pivots and, knowing how things ended in Hamilton, I think Collaros will use a chip on his shoulder as motivation. With established weapons like Duron Carter and Naaman Roosevelt already in the fold, a change of scenery and a new approach could do wonders for Collaros.

In reality, I have no idea how this plays out for the Riders. But, knowing how close they were to the Grey Cup last season, Saskatchewan’s acquisition of Collaros has the potential to push them over the top. Other big additions like Charleston Hughes and Jerome Messam have people in Regina excited, but it’s Collaros who has the potential to make or break this team’s championship hopes.

DON’T SIT ON THE FENCE!

While both sides are pretty convincing, someone’s got to take it. Whose argument convinced you the most?

You can vote for this week’s winner both on CFL.ca and Twitter. Meanwhile, continue the conversation by tweeting @Fan960Steinberg and @TSN_Marsh.

The winner will be revealed in the following week’s Berg vs. Ferg.

