Berg Lake suspension bridge in progress; plans to re-open trail for winter

BC Parks says some of the work on the Berg Lake Trail is anticipated to wrap up by the end of October.

Work has been ongoing throughout the summer and includes the replacement of two bridges that were damaged during a 2021 flash flood. The first bridge, located north of the Kinney Lake Campground, has been realigned and reconstructed to be able to withstand future floods. The second bridge, a suspension bridge leading to Whitehorn Campground, will be replaced with a more fire-resilient steel structure. BC Parks anticipates work to be finished by the end of October and plans to reopen Whitehorn Campground during the 2024 hiking season, but didn’t specify an exact date.

Currently, the Berg Lake Trail is only open as far as the Kinney Lake campground.

The agency says it's finalizing assessments to confirm the trail alignment between the Kinney Lake and Whitehorn Campgrounds. It added that over the summer, staff conducted assessments to begin planning and designing improvements along the remainder of the trail, with construction of these improvements slated for summer of 2025.

BC Parks says a portion of the Berg Lake Trail will re-open for the winter winter season between mid-December 2023 and March 2024, with exact opening dates to be published on the BC Parks website closer to that time. The agency plans to fully reopen the trail year round in the 2025 hiking season.

Spencer Hall, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, RMG, The Rocky Mountain Goat