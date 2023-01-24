Bereaved families paying out record amount of inheritance tax

Two people with money_tax #3 (1).jpg

Families will pay out a record amount of inheritance tax to the Treasury, official figures have revealed.

Bereaved relatives paid £5.3bn in death duties between April and December 2022, which is £700m more than the same period a year before, according to HM Revenue and Customs.

Families paid £545m in December alone, up from £474m in the same month the previous year.

IHT revenue for 2021-22 is on track to surpass the record £6.1bn raised in 2020-21 once the data for the remaining months of the tax year is collected.

IHT is charged at 40pc on the portion of a taxpayer’s estate worth more than the tax-free allowance of £325,000.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an extended freeze to thresholds in last year’s Autumn Statement, which means the allowance will remain stuck at £325,000 until 2027-28, even as inflation pushes more estates above the limit.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast that IHT receipts will soar to £7.8bn in 2027-28 as a result.

On average families that must pay IHT face a bill worth £216,000, based on data from 2019-20. But research by Wealth Club, a specialist IHT adviser, shows the average bill could climb to £345,084 by 2027-28.

Alex Davies, of the firm, said: “Rampant inflation and years of frozen allowances and soaring house prices mean many more families will find themselves hit with a hefty inheritance tax bill which they might not have envisaged or planned for.”

Substantially more estates in London and the South East pay IHT, where house price rises have risen far higher, added Stephen Lowe of retirement specialist Just Group.

According to a Freedom of Information request obtained by Just Group, property accounts for 50pc of the average estate in London paying IHT, compared to 32pc for the rest of the UK.

Shaun Moore of investment firm Quilter said: “Although house prices are expected to drop over the next year, recent data from Halifax revealed that over the past 40 years house prices have gone up a staggering 974pc since early 1983. This means that many people have seen their properties go up enormously in value, and while they might not consider themselves wealthy, [their families] will end up paying inheritance tax which is typically viewed as a tax for the very affluent.”

Story continues

HMRC has said that a small number of very large IHT bills drove up revenue between June and November 2022 but experts believe the upward trend will continue.

Helen Morrissey, of investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The £0.7bn increase in receipts has been put down to a small number of large payments but with the thresholds frozen for several years we are definitely seeing this tax becoming a headache for more families to deal with.”

The data shows that revenue from income tax is also rising as wage inflation pushes more workers into higher income tax bands which, like IHT allowances, are frozen until 2028.

Receipts from income tax and National Insurance contributions from April to December 2022 reached £281bn – up £34bn compared to the same period a year earlier.