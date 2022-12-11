Beran, Audige lead Northwestern past stubborn Prairie View

  • Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, shoots against Prairie View A&M forward Braden Bell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    1/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, shoots against Prairie View A&M forward Braden Bell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin, right, rebounds the ball against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    2/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin, right, rebounds the ball against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, right, drives against Prairie View A&M forward Nikkei Rutty during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    3/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, right, drives against Prairie View A&M forward Nikkei Rutty during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Prairie View A&M guard Kortrijk Miles, right, battles for a rebound against Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) and center Matthew Nicholson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    4/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Prairie View A&M guard Kortrijk Miles, right, battles for a rebound against Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) and center Matthew Nicholson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin, right, rebounds the ball against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    5/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin, right, rebounds the ball against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Northwestern guard Ty Berry, right, drives to the basket against Prairie View A&M forward Mckinley Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    6/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern guard Ty Berry, right, drives to the basket against Prairie View A&M forward Mckinley Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Northwestern forward Robbie Beran, left, looks to pass against Prairie View A&M forward Mckinley Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    7/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern forward Robbie Beran, left, looks to pass against Prairie View A&M forward Mckinley Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Northwestern head coach Chris Collins reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Prairie View A&M in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    8/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern head coach Chris Collins reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Prairie View A&M in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Northwestern guard Ty Berry, left, and Prairie View A&M forward Nikkei Rutty battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    9/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern guard Ty Berry, left, and Prairie View A&M forward Nikkei Rutty battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) drives to the basket as Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    10/10

    Prairie View A M Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) drives to the basket as Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, shoots against Prairie View A&M forward Braden Bell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin, right, rebounds the ball against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, right, drives against Prairie View A&M forward Nikkei Rutty during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Prairie View A&M guard Kortrijk Miles, right, battles for a rebound against Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) and center Matthew Nicholson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin, right, rebounds the ball against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Ty Berry, right, drives to the basket against Prairie View A&M forward Mckinley Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern forward Robbie Beran, left, looks to pass against Prairie View A&M forward Mckinley Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Prairie View A&M in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Ty Berry, left, and Prairie View A&M forward Nikkei Rutty battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) drives to the basket as Prairie View A&M guard Hegel Augustin guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Northwestern won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
·2 min read

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Chase Audige made several key plays, and Northwestern rallied to defeat Prairie View A&M 61-51 on Sunday.

Audige hit a 3-pointer and later a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 51-47 lead with 6:17 remaining. It was Northwestern's first lead since the 14-minute mark of the second half. At 3:48 Audige made a layup for a 56-49 lead and the Wildcats continued to extend their lead from there.

Northwestern's defense, 12th nationally with 54.5 points allowed per game and sixth at 35.4% field goal percentage allowed, held the Panthers scoreless over the final 3:26 and allowed just four points over the final 10 minutes. Prairie View finished at 29% shooting for the game and Northwestern hit on 29.5%.

Audige finished with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks. Beran had four 3-pointers and three blocks. Boo Buie had 12 points and seven assists for the Wildcats (7-2).

Jeremiah Gambrell scored 16 points for Prairie View (4-5) but shot 6-for-22 overall and missed 11 3-pointers. Hegel Augustin had 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Northwestern finished the first half at 18.8% shooting overall and 4-of-18 on 3-pointers. The Wildcats made only two 2-point field goals in the first half and trailed 29-24 at the break.

Northwestern's struggles in the first half were evidenced by 5-for-25 shooting over the first 16 minutes. At the 4-minute timeout Beran, who had 13 points and five rebounds at that point, was the only Wildcat who had scored more than two points.

The Wildcats improved to 14-1 all-time against SWAC schools, with a 14-0 record at home.

Northwestern plays the second game of a six-game homestand on Saturday against DePaul.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Marner nets OT winner, extends point streak to 22 games as Maple Leafs top Flames 5-4

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal 43 seconds into overtime to push the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Saturday. The winner came on the power play after Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period. Marner also picked up an assist in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 22 games. He has 10 goals and 19 assists within that stretch. The Maple Leafs (18-5-6) improved to 11-0-3 in

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Canada's Gilles and Poirier win ice dance gold at Grand Prix Final

    TURIN, Italy — Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier made sure their first trip onto the medal podium at a Grand Prix Final was memorable. They won gold. The world bronze medallists, who held a half-point sliver of a lead over Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates after the rhythm dance on Friday night, pulled away with their free dance on Saturday. Skating to music from Madonna's "Evita," they scored 129.71 for the free dance and 215.64 overall. "We felt great today from start to finish,'' Gi

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith on Pittsburgh's first drive and sat on the ground for several seconds before heading to the sideline. Pickett was evaluated in the blue medical tent for several minutes before returning for Pittsburgh's next series, with the team saying Pi