BEQUANT Partners with BCB Group for Payment and Liquidity Services

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / London Digital Asset firm BEQUANT and BCB Group, an FCA regulated business payments provider for the cryptocurrency space, have announced a partnership, whereby BEQUANT will be using BCB Group's multi-currency payment accounts as well as market liquidity in FX and crypto. BEQUANT has been actively developing its digital services for institutional clients and has recently launched its Prime Brokerage and BEQUANT Solutions units.

Together, these services will provide an unprecedented level of digital asset integration for the financial services industry. BEQUANT Prime Brokerage provides collateral management, custody, manages relationships with digital asset exchanges, provides benefits from aggregated volume discounts and offers leverage and portfolio margining. BEQUANT Prime Solutions offers a powerful digital asset suite, including trading terminals, cross-border compliance and matching engines to deep liquidity and tokenization.

George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT commented "BCB Group is a reliable and trustworthy partner, and their services allow us to effortlessly manage our business needs".

Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, Founder and CEO of BCB Group added "BEQUANT's holistic approach to institutional crypto markets makes them an ideal client for BCB, where our mission is to build the infrastructure this market needs to trade and settle frictionlessly. We recognise BEQUANT's efforts to remain on the front foot with regulators which resonate with our own outlook and we look forward to a fruitful partnership."

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is a one-stop-solution provider for professional digital asset investors and institutions. Our breadth of products includes prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, and direct market access to top liquidity pools.

About BCB Group

BCB Group is Europe's leading crypto-dedicated payment services provider, serving some of the industry's largest clients. BCB Group provides payment services in 20+ currencies, FX, cryptocurrency liquidity and digital asset custody. Responding to institutional demand for operational best practice in the cryptocurrency market, BCB Group was created by established thought leaders in finance, regulation and technology.

