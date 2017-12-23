Benzinger goes for 22, Wright State races past Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) -- Grant Benzinger didn't surprise his coach Friday when he scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, but he sparked Wright State to an 85-81 win over Georgia Tech and caught the Yellow Jackets by surprise.

Wright State (8-5) was 1-30 against teams from Power Five conferences. And then the Raiders beat Georgia Tech (5-6) of the ACC.

Even Wright State head coach Scott Nagy was shocked that his team shot so well in the second half, when they scored 54 points to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit while making 6-of-9 3 pointers.

The Raiders entered the game shooting 30.8 percent from distance, and made just 3-of-11 in the first half. The second half, when Wright State outscored Tech (5-6) 18-0 on 3-pointers, was a different story.

''We've been here since Wednesday, and everybody I run into says, 'Wright State? Where's right State?'' Nagy said after the Raiders shot 66.7 percent following intermission. ''We just don't have that identity yet . . . Wright State is . . . in Dayton, Ohio.

''This team has struggled from 3. I think in the last game (a 66-50 loss Tuesday at Missouri State) we went 6-for-30 . . . obviously, we hit some big ones.''

Benzinger hit three from beyond the arc, and Gentry Cole, a reserve playing in his third game for Wright State after transferring from South Dakota State in the middle of his freshman season, made 4-of-5 3-pointers after halftime - for all of his points.

Loudon Love added 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Jose Alvarado paced the Yellow Jackets with a career-high 23 points, but Tech missed all seven 3-pointers in the second half, when they suffered 11 of their 18 turnovers.

The Raiders trailed 40-31 at halftime after Tech shot 57.1 percent only to take a 55-53 lead on Gentry's 3-pointer with 12:04 left.