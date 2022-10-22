Benzema misses Madrid's game vs. Sevilla with muscle fatigue

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will miss Saturday’s home game against Sevilla in the Spanish league because of muscle fatigue, the club said ahead of kickoff.

Real Madrid did not say how long he will be out.

The 34-year-old Benzema won the prestigious award on Monday after leading Madrid to the Champions League and Spanish league titles last season. Two days later he played the full 90 minutes in Madrid's 3-0 win at Elche, scoring a goal.

Madrid visits Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League but has already locked up its place in the knockout stage.

Benzema is expected to play for France in next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

