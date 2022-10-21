Bentonite Market Size is expected to reach at USD 3,592 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2%, Owing to Increasing Used as Adsorbents for Wastewater Treatment

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Bentonite Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bentonite Market Size accounted for USD 1,796 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 3,592 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Bentonite Market Statistics

  • Global bentonite market revenue was worth USD 1,796 million in 2021, with a 8.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America region was accounted 34% of bentonite market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

  • Based on product type, sodium capture over 60.2% of the overall market share in 2021

  • Increasing use in the construction industry, drives the bentonite market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2773

Bentonite Market Report Coverage:

Market

Bentonite Market

Bentonite Market Size 2021

USD 1,796 Million

Bentonite Market Forecast 2030

USD 3,592 Million

Bentonite Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

8.2%

 

Bentonite Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Bentonite Market Base Year

2021

 

Bentonite Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, And By Geography

Bentonite Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Minerals Technologies Inc., Imerys S.A., Clariant International Ltd, Ashapura Group, Bentonite Performance Minerals, LLC (BPM), American Colloid Company, Çanbensan Bentonite, and NCC.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Bentonite Market Overview

Bentonite has the ability to be employed as an excellent absorbent in the treatment of wastewater due to its low price and ecologically acceptable qualities. When compared to other minerals researched in connection to the adsorption/desorption processes, bentonite gives more stability after some adjustments. Furthermore, bentonite is an excellent adsorbent for the elimination of a wide range of contaminants from wastewater. As a result of bentonite's considerable physical, chemical, nontoxic, and special adsorption capabilities as well as its high specific surface area & cation exchange capacity, it has become increasingly important for the treatment of wastewater, which has ultimately led to the expansion of the global market.

Bentonite Market Growth Factors

  • Increased use of bentonite in agriculture

  • Growing in popularity as adsorbents for wastewater treatment.

  • Increased use of bentonite in landscaping applications

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bentonite Market

The COVID-19 epidemic emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, and it has since spread fast throughout the world. In terms of positive situations and reported incidents, China, Iran, Spain, Italy, and the Republic of Korea are some of the worst affected countries. Various countries' economies and sectors have been harmed as a result of stringent lockdowns, travel restrictions, and company shutdowns. Since China is a key manufacturing powerhouse and the world's largest source of raw materials, facility closures, supply chain challenges, and a worldwide economic slump have all impacted bentonite market trend. Furthermore, COVID-19 disease has spread to approximately 180 nations worldwide, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. COVID-19's global repercussions are beginning to be felt, and they will have an important influence on the bentonite market over the next few years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/bentonite-market

Bentonite Market Segmentation

The global bentonite market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product type, and application. By product type, the segment is separated into calcium, sodium, and others. According to the bentonite market forecast, the sodium category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, cat litter, drilling mud, civil engineering, refining, and others.

Bentonite Market Regional Overview

The global bentonite market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. According to a bentonite industry analysis, North America has consistently dominated the global market and is predicted to do so again throughout the forecast timeframe. According to the INIS analysis, one of the primary contributing factors to the regional market's growth is the presence of key companies in North America provinces. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Colloid Environmental Technologies Company, the American Colloid Company (ACC) is the single largest producer of bentonite and bentonite products in North America (CETCO). In addition, the region has a substantial supply of commercial bentonite compounds. Such elements have a favorable impact on the region's overall growth, which in turn adds to the expansion of the bentonite market.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, demonstrates an all-time high growth rate for the bentonite industry over the analyzed period. Japan has strengthened the iron pelletizing industry among Asia-Pacific provinces, which ultimately stimulates the expansion of the Asia-Pacific regional bentonite market. This is owing to the product's related benefits, which include enhanced mechanical and abrasive strength, faster reduction, as well as higher mineralization rates when compared to ore fines, all of which boost sponge iron production while using less energy. Because of the extensive use of technologically enhanced product offerings, along with better supply chain efficiency and demand, the Asia-Pacific bentonite market is mature. Moreover, with this region's rising construction industry, bentonite displays prospective expansion, contributing to total market growth.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2773

Bentonite Market Players

Some of the prominent bentonite market companies are Minerals Technologies Inc., Clariant International Ltd, Bentonite Performance Minerals, LLC (BPM), Çanbensan Bentonite, Imerys S.A., American Colloid Company, Ashapura Group, and NCC.

Bentonite Market Strategies

Some of the key strategies in market:

  • In July 2021, Normerica Inc. ("Normerica"), a pioneer in the distribution of bentonite-based cat litter label pet care products to a large consumer base, has been acquired by Minerals Technologies Inc. The combination of these two enterprises is exceptionally complementary, both geographically and in terms of product portfolio and customer base.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Bentonite Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Bentonite Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Bentonite Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Bentonite Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Bentonite Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Bentonite Market?

  • What will be the Bentonite Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Size accounted for USD 18,194 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 27,592 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market Size accounted for USD 2,024 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 2,978 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size accounted for USD 3,798 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 9,380 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Latest Stories

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not