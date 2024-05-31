Benteke leads D.C. United against Toronto

Toronto FC (7-7-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (4-6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE DC United -143, Toronto FC +329, Draw +308; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Benteke leads D.C. United into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against CF Montreal.

United is 3-6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks ninth in the MLS with 75 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

Toronto is 6-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Federico Bernardeschi paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. Toronto has scored 24.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benteke has 13 goals and two assists for United. Christopher McVey has one goal over the past 10 games.

Bernardeschi has six goals and three assists for Toronto. Prince-Osei Owusu has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Toronto: 4-5-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: William Conner Antley (injured), Christopher McVey (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

Toronto: Brandon Servania (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Prince-Osei Owusu (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press