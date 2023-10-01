Benteke and Klich each score to help D.C. United tie the Whitecaps 2-2

VANCOUVER (AP) — Christian Benteke scored in the first half, Mateusz Klich added another in the 62nd minute and D.C. United tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Saturday night.

D.C. United (9-13-10) has won just one of its last 10 regular-season matches, with five draws. After winning three in a row in April, D.C. has managed just five wins in its last 22 regular-season games.

Vancouver (11-10-10) returned home for the first time since Aug. 20, a loss to San Jose, following seven straight away matches in all competitions.

Benteke, coming off a first-half hat-trick in D.C.’s loss to the Red Bulls last Saturday, tied it at 1-all in the 11th minute.

Brian White scored his 14th goal of the season just two minutes into the game, on an assist from Ryan Gauld, for Vancouver. Gauld gave the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead in the 57th.

It was the first meeting between Vancouver and D.C. United in over four years, since a 1-0 home win for the Whitecaps in August 2019.

The Associated Press