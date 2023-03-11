Benson Henderson on decision to retire from MMA: ‘It’s my wife’s turn to shine’

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Benson Henderson has decided to put an end to his fighting career so someone else can flourish.

The former UFC and WEC champion hung up his gloves Friday following his submission loss to Usman Nurmagomedov in their lightweight championship bout in the main event of Bellator 292.

Henderson (30-12 MMA, 7-7 BMMA, who got emotional during his post-fight news conference, explained why it was time for him to walk away from fighting.

“It’s my wife’s turn to shine – her turn to practice three, four times a day and get after it,” Henderson said. “I’ll leave that to her, and I’ll be doing the majority of taking care of the kids. But I’ll still be in the gym, helping my team, and of course helping out my wife.”

Henderson’s wife Maria is 1-0 as a professional. She’s scheduled for her promotional debut at Bellator 293 later this month. Henderson, 39, thinks this is the right time to end his career so he can help launch Maria’s.

“The majority of the time will be taking care of the kids so that she can train more,” Henderson said. “I signed that deal with Bellator and I told myself, ‘Anytime you lose in these four fights, that’s probably it,’ and that’s what happened. It’s time to lay the gloves down. I’ll still be around and help the guys out. I love my team.”

Henderson retires from MMA after 17 years of fighting professionally. In his biggest feats, Henderson won and defended the WEC title in 2010, and then became UFC champion in 2012 and defended that belt three times. Throughout his career, he beat many notable names lilke Frankie Edgar, Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Melendez.

Henderson isn’t sure how he’ll be remembered in the sport, but hopes his work ethic is recognized.

“I’ve gotten that question many times over the years, but I’ll leave it to you pundits,” Henderson said. “You guys give my career scope and put some cool words to it.

“If anything, the thing I’m highest on in this life is hard work. I don’t care what it is that you do – a journalist, a cameraman, a fighter. It doesn’t matter what you do. It’s all about how hard you work. I think maybe for my career, I want to be known as the guy who worked his butt off.”

Story continues

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 292.

More!

UFC Fight Night 221: Quick picks and prognostications UFC Fight Night 221 play-by-play and live results (3 p.m. ET) UFC Fight Night 221 discussion thread

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie