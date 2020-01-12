Benoot out of his comfort zone as he looks ahead to Sunweb life - Video

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) takes the award for the most aggressive rider during stage 9 of the 2019 Tour de France

After seven years with Lotto-Soudal the Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot has moved to Team Sunweb on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, speaking at Sunweb's team presentation during the winter, admitted that the change of teams brought him out of his comfort zone but that he was looking ahead to the new challenge with a degree of excitement.

Benoot will target the one-day races in 2020, with a focus on the spring classics, but he will also look to improve his stage racing skills as Sunweb come to terms with the loss of Tom Dumoulin.

Benoot finished fourth in the mountainous 2019 Tour de Suisse and the Belgian rider will target a number of week-long stage races this season. As well as talking about his race programme and goals for 2020, Benoot also goes into detail over where he thinks he can improve as a rider.

