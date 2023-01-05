Benoit Badiashile signs longest contract in Chelsea history

Benoit Badiashile training with France - Franco Arland/Getty Images

Benoit Badiashile has signed the longest playing contract in Chelsea’s history after moving from Monaco to Stamford Bridge on a seven-and-a-half-year deal.

It means 21-year-old central defender Badiashile is contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2030 and his deal surpasses the seven-year agreement goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga signed in 2018.

Badiashile was pictured alongside two of Chelsea’s new recruitment team, technical director Christopher Vivell and director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley.

Laurence Stewart is joining Chelsea as a technical director with a focus on ‘football globally’ from Badiashile’s former club Monaco.

Badiashile has become the eighth first-team signing of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership and takes their spending to almost £300 million in six months.

But Chelsea’s efforts to add Enzo Fernandez to their list of expensive signings this month have hit a major stumbling block, with the manager of the midfielder’s club, Benfica, accusing the Blues of disrespect.

Chelsea have held talks over a move for Argentina international Fernandez, whose Benfica contract contains a £106m buy-out clause, but Schmidt said: “We know that there is a release clause. If he wants to leave and someone violates the clause, maybe we lose the player.

“There is a club that wants him, they tried to attract him, but they know that they can only have him if they pay the clause.

“It's disrespectful to all of us, to Benfica. They're driving the player crazy, they pretend they want to pay the clause and then they want to negotiate.”

Fernandez is understood to have told Benfica that he wants to join Chelsea and missed training this week after flying back to Argentina.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates winning the World Cup - Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Schmidt added: “Enzo is a good guy and an extraordinary player, we want him to stay. The situation is not easy. He played in the World Cup, won the World Cup, had proposals, there is a lot of money at stake.

“He is a young man, this is confusing, we all understand this. But he is an excellent person. He was not authorised to go to Argentina, it is not acceptable. There will be consequences, I will not say which ones.”

Officials from Shakhtar Donetsk are expected to be at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s game against Manchester City on Thursday night. Chelsea are considering a bid for Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the fact the winger has indicated a desire to join Arsenal, who have had two bids rejected.

Having signed his seven-and-a-half-year Chelsea contract, Badiashile said: “I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.”

Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali added: “We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead.”