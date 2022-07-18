Bennifer: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marry in Las Vegas

·2 min read
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend a special screening of the film &quot;Marry Me&quot;
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a special screening of her film Marry Me in February

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got married in Las Vegas, Ms Lopez has confirmed.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote on her website.

The nuptials come 17 years after they called off their first engagement.

News of the couple getting back together last year sent fans into a spin, as they publicly displayed their rekindled love on social media.

The Clark County Clerk's Office in Nevada - where Las Vegas is located - shows on its record system that Jennifer Lopez will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

Writing on her OntheJLo website, she said the couple had flown to Las Vegas on Saturday and queued for a marriage licence alongside four other couples.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'," she wrote.

"We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

The pair met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002, and got engaged in 2003, but broke it off the following year, blaming "excessive media attention".

However since getting back together, they have regularly posted photos and videos online of romantic holidays and moments with their families - prompting fans to redeploy the couple's portmanteau nickname Bennifer.

During their time apart, Lopez was engaged several times and also married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. They have two children together. This will be her fourth marriage.

Meanwhile Affleck was married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.

Actors Ben Affleck and fiancee Jennifer Lopez attend the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003 i
The couple at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Got Married in Las Vegas

    Jennifer Lopez is officially Jennifer Affleck.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married

  • Move Over, Gwyneth—J.Lo Basically Invented 'Conscious Uncoupling'

    Jennifer Lopez has had many husbands, fiancés, and boyfriends over the years. Here's the full list of every man J.Lo has dated, been engaged to, and married.

  • 'We Did It': Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Midnight Wedding in Las Vegas

    Superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a low-key midnight wedding in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, Lopez announced.In her fan newsletter, On the JLo, Lopez wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter.She continued: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives… But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”The couple announced their engagement in April. The pair began dating and became engaged in the early 2000s but postponed their wedding in 2003 because of “excessive media attention” and broke off their engagement months later media reported. Photos of their rekindled relationship flooded the internet in the spring of 2021.“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for,” Lopez wrote, before signing off, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”Lopez shared photos and a video of herself in her wedding dress along with Affleck getting ready for the event in a public changing area. Credit: Jennifer Lopez via Storyful

  • Wildfires ravage France, Spain as residents flee from burning homes

    Firefighters struggled to contain wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. The scorching temperatures have reached as far as Britain, where its weather agency has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday.

  • Uncontrollable European wildfires force thousands from homes, record-breaking heat linked to over 1000 deaths

    Out-of-control wildfires in southern Europe are forcing thousands of people from their homes. People living in Spain, Portugal and France are also battling record-breaking heat which is linked to more than 1,000 deaths. Mike Armstrong looks at what else firefighters are up against.

  • Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring in Makeup-Free Photo from Bed After Surprise Nuptials

    The superstar confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say

    The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine. The newsletter was signed "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer. A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment.

  • Texas shooting: Uvalde report finds 'systemic failures' by authorities

    Officers showed a lack of leadership and urgency in their response to the shooting, a report finds.

  • Vogt, A's wrap up shaky first half by beating Astros

    Stephen Vogt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics wrapped up a shaky first half by beating the Houston Astros 4-3 on Sunday. Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who went into the All-Star break at 32-61, the worst record in the AL. This is their first season under manager Mark Kotsay.

  • Cutting UK taxes now would be a mistake, says IMF

    Tax cuts could be misguided and might boost inflation by strengthening spending, a top IMF official says.

  • Sri Lanka: 'I've spent 10 days in line for petrol'

    Drivers in the crisis-hit nation tell of their mammoth waits amid a worsening fuel emergency.

  • Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Recap: [Spoiler] Suffers a Sublimely Dramatic Death That Belongs in the Louvre

    Saturday’s installment of Flowers in the Attic: The Origin contains many twists, screaming fits and a dramatic death scene that is pure art. Let’s start with Olivia’s bargain with Alicia, which is really just a trial run for what she does to her grandchildren years later. Alicia — who is carrying Malcolm’s child — agrees to be […]

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A preliminary report on the Uvalde shooting finds failures. Attacks in Ukraine continue. And Cameron Smith wins British Open. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • At 75 Camilla is Finally a Future Queen, Whatever the Polls Say

    As the Duchess of Cornwall turns 75, oublic opinion remains divided on the subject of Camilla's being called queen but, there has been no significant backlash since Queen Elizabeth proposed the title.

  • Man Fails to Break Into Jewelry Display Case With Brick

    Police appealed for information from the public after a man attempted to break into a glass case at a jewelry store in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, using a brick on Wednesday, June 1.According to local news police were searching for the man suspected of damaging a display case at Kay Jewelers.Surveillance footage provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department shows the man walking into the store and taking a brick out of his pocket. The man was chased out of the store by an employee after bashing the case several times and failing to access the jewelry inside. Credit: Menomonee Falls Police Department via Storyful

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married. According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez […]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 'super small' Las Vegas wedding

    Bennifer finally made it down the aisle.

  • Amazon price matches Tesco as supermarkets fight for customers

    The move by the online giant comes as supermarkets battle for shoppers amid the soaring cost of living

  • With abortion bills stalled, congressional Democrats look to voters to save Roe

    Joe Biden has taken executive actions to protect abortion access, but those last only as long as the occupant who issued them sits in the White House.