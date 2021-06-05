How Bennifer Plans to Make Their Relationship Work This Summer

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Long-distance relationships are tough—even for celebrities. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (aka "Bennifer") are in a bicoastal relationship. That might be A-OK for a casual hookup, but if you want a Serious Relationship™, then it's going to take effort to make it work. J.Lo and Ben have graduated from "rebound with your ex" to "let's seriously date each other," which means they're already planning for how they want to spend the summer.

The former exes "are discussing summer plans," People reports. Their source adds that they "want to spend as much time together as possible," despite living on opposite sides of the country.

The insider explains that "they also want to take a trip," and that Jennifer "is incredibly happy" with Ben. "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," the source says.

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown - Getty Images

V cute, v cute. A trip seems totes doable since they already had a romantic getaway to Montana (not exactly my number one destination of choice, but whatevs). They were spotted driving near the Big Sky resort last month.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told People at the time. An insider told Us Weekly, “Jen really enjoyed her trip to Montana and is really loving Ben’s friendship. [She] has feelings for Ben. They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction. She is focused on her kids and she’s working in Miami.”

K, so I'm expecting a romantic trip from J.Lo and Ben this summer. And let's make it a little better than Montana—just an idea.

