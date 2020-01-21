Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage
Sam Bennett and Deceuninck-QuickStep delivered victory on their first WorldTour opportunity Tuesday at the Tour Down Under, with the Irishman winning the stage 1 sprint finish in Taununda ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe).