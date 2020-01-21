Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage

Sam Bennett

Andre Greipel

Tour Down Under

Mikkel Bjerg

Simon Yates

George Bennett

Sam Bennett

Elia Viviani

Richie Porte

Jasper Philipsen

Martin Laas

The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton on stage 1

World champion Mads Pedersen collects some bottles at the Tour Down Under

Omer Goldtsein at the Israel Start-Up Nation car

Elia Viviani

Giacomo Nizzolo

Sam Bennett and Deceuninck-QuickStep delivered victory on their first WorldTour opportunity Tuesday at the Tour Down Under, with the Irishman winning the stage 1 sprint finish in Taununda ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe).