Benji and Joel Madden’s Veeps Livestreaming Platform Unveils New Round of Apps, Concerts

Veeps, the streaming platform founded by Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte and acquired by Live Nation, has announced a new series of consumer apps and slate of concerts to go with them.

Forthcoming livestreamed concerts include Kings of Leon from London’s O2 Arena, dance act Galantis from the stunning Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the folk-rock duo Indigo Girls, Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo), singer/songwriter LP, avant-metal singer Poppy and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and his group with Conspirators.

The new products mean that viewers can receive the stream directly in their televisions without having to cast from a phone, screen-share or connect with cables; at the same time, the phone and tablet service has been upgraded to native app quality.

“We think that the future of concert streaming is fans in all corners of the globe having access to every tour, and getting concert streams natively into TVs and phones is a gamechanger for artists and their fans,” says Joel Madden. “It puts Veeps shows right next to your favorite TV show, documentary or blockbuster movie and gives live concerts the same viewability and discoverability as any other type of premium content.”

While the traditional concert industry gradually returns, the announcement cites an unspecified survey conducted in late 2021 as stating that four out of five people planned to continue watching music livestreams. Over 90% of people also responded saying that they would purchase a livestream of a concert they wanted to see in person but couldn’t attend.

Veeps apps are available for free download on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android.

