Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for chai semifreddo ice-cream

I love a sliceable ice-cream. And I’ve long held that Viennetta is one of life’s small joys: cut through the layers to reveal the cool crunch of ice-cream alongside wafer-thin chocolate. In homage to it, I’ve jazzed up this no-churn ice-cream with a mixture of spices and extra chocolate – an ideal make-ahead Easter dessert that won’t fight for oven space.

Chai semifreddo

Take the semifreddo out of the freezer about 20 minutes before serving, so it thaws a little – you want a soft, melting exterior.

Prep 15 min

Freeze 6 hr+

Serves 8

Neutral oil, for greasing

3 large eggs, separated

Salt

50ml strong brewed black tea, cooled

90g caster sugar

1½ tsp cinnamon

1½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cardamom

¼ tsp ground cloves

300ml double cream

200g dark chocolate, finely chopped, plus extra to top

Ginger biscuits, crushed

Lightly grease a 1kg loaf tin with oil, then line it with two sheets of clingfilm large enough to give you an overhang.

With an electric whisk, whip the egg whites and a pinch of salt to stiff peaks, then set aside.

In a second bowl, whisk the egg yolks, tea, sugar and spices for a few minutes, until pale and fluffy.

In third bowl, whip the double cream until it just holds its shape, then fold into the egg yolk mixture. Fold in the egg whites until well combined, gently stir in the chopped chocolate, then pour into the lined tin. Smooth out the top, then pull the excess clingfilm over the top, to cover.

Freeze the semifreddo for six hours, and ideally overnight. Take it out of the freezer 20 minutes before serving, to soften, then turn out on to a large plate and unwrap the clingfilm. Top with chocolate shavings and crushed ginger biscuits, and then cut into slices to serve.