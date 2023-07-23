Benjamin Netanyahu undergoing surgery to have pacemaker fitted

Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a video on Twitter announcing the procedure but insisted he feels “great” - TWITTER

Benjamin Netanyahu is in hospital having a pacemaker fitted, the latest health scare for the 73-year-old Israeli prime minister.

Mr Netanyahu released a video on Saturday afternoon announcing that he was about to undergo surgery but insisted he feels “great”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month he spent a night in hospital for what he said was dehydration from holidaying at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

After the stay, Mr Netanyahu was fitted with a monitoring device that he said beeped on Saturday night, warning him that he imminently needed a pacemaker.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will replace Mr Netanyahu during the procedure, the prime minister’s office said.

Mr Netanyahu said in the video his doctors assured him he would be discharged from hospital on Sunday afternoon.

It comes as Mr Netanyahu faces a domestic crisis in his record sixth term, with protests surging against his religious-nationalist coalition’s push for judicial changes.

Ten thousand reserve soldiers have become the latest group to suspend their volunteer duties in protest at the planned overhaul.

Thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday - REUTERS

Leaders of the Brothers and Arms group told a press conference in Herzliya their members would not be showing up for volunteer duty, saying: “this is where we draw the line”.

They will join more than 1,100 Israeli air force reservists as the crisis continues to create deep divisions within the typically apolitical military.

“We’ve tried everything, This is where we draw the line. We pledged to serve the kingdom and not the king,” said Eyal Nave, one of the leaders of Brothers in Arms, according to The Times of Israel.

It came as tens of thousands of protesters marched on Israel’s parliament building on Sunday.

Drone footage of the march showed a column of people stretching for miles, marching on foot in towards Jerusalem while waving Israeli flags.

Israeli media estimated that as many as 73,000 people had joined the train of demonstrators, who braved temperatures as high as 35 degrees on their five-day journey from Tel Aviv, some 40 miles away.

Netanyahu's planned judicial changes have sparked fury - GETTY IMAGES

For the past 29 weeks, protesters have rallied against Mr Netanyahu and his fragile far-right coalition’s plan to overhaul the judiciary which, critics say, will remove the checks and balances necessary for a democracy.

While the protests succeeded in postponing the bill, the situation is coming to a head this week.

The bill is due for second and third readings in parliament on Monday. If approved, it would be the first major component of the proposed legal overhaul to become law.

Other proposals include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

On Friday more than 1,100 air force reservists announced they would suspend volunteer service if parliament passes the bill next week.

“We all share a responsibility to stop the deep division, polarisation and rift among the people,” the reservists said in a declaration whose signatories included 235 fighter pilots, 173 drone operators, and 85 commando soldiers.

Any legislation carried out in an “unreasonable manner would erode my agreement to keep risking my life and would force me, with great sorrow, to suspend my voluntary reserve service,” the signatories said.

Story continues

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he was “taking measures in order to reach a wide consensus”.

Mr Netanyahu, too, said late on Thursday he was “still trying to reach an agreement with the opposition”, mainly on the “reasonability” clause that allows the judiciary to strike down government decisions.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.