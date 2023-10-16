How Benjamin Netanyahu empowered Hamas... and broke Israel

Mr Netanyahu has largely ignored military provocation from Hamas since the last major Israeli ground incursion of 2014 - Filip Singer/Shutterstock

There is a reasonable chance Benjamin Netanyahu will be remembered as both Hamas’s nemesis and its enabler.

Today, and for however long it takes the Israel Defence Force (IDF) to neuter the military wing of the Islamist group in Gaza, the great bulk of the country’s body politic will stand behind its leader. In Gaza at least, Hamas’s capacity to wage jihad will be crushed, together with much of the political and paramilitary infrastructure through which it governs, say analysts. Although sharply cognisant of all the attendant risks, few in the Israeli mainstream believe they have much choice given the terrible events of Oct 7.

Yet national unity is being delivered through gritted teeth. Recent polling shows a significant majority of Israelis blame Mr Netanyahu not just for the military and intelligence failures that allowed the attack but for “propping up” the terrorist group in the first place.

“For years, the various governments led by Benjamin Netanyahu took an approach that divided power between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank – bringing Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas to his knees while making moves that propped up the Hamas terror group”, wrote political correspondent Tal Schneider in the Times of Israel last week. “The idea was to prevent Abbas – or anyone else in the Palestinian Authority’s West Bank government – from advancing toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Dmitry Shumsky, a columnist for Haaretz, took a similar line, arguing that Mr Netanyahu had pursued a policy of “diplomatic paralysis” in order to avoid negotiations with the Palestinians over a two-state solution – a solution despised by the country’s extreme Right. This flawed strategy turned Hamas from “a minor terrorist group into an efficient, lethal army with bloodthirsty killers who mercilessly slaughtered innocent Israeli civilians”, said Mr Shumsky.

Mr Netanyahu is a populist and some say it is too much to say he actively propped up Hamas as a pre-planned strategy; rather he found it convenient that there was division in Palestinian politics and allowed it to thrive to Hamas’s benefit.

Certainly, the various coalition governments he has led in recent years can be seen to have had the effect of aiding the movement.

Despite being formally designated a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and much of the West, Mr Netanyahu has largely ignored military provocation from the group since the last major Israeli ground incursion of 2014, and has simultaneously allowed huge sums of cash to flow into Gaza.

The money is said to have come in suitcases via Qatar, where Hamas’s political leadership is based, but also via trade with Israel that has boomed in recent years as tens of thousands of cross-border work permits have been issued to Gazan workers.

Although careful in public, in early 2019 Mr Netanyahu was quoted as saying behind closed doors that those who oppose a two-state solution should support the transfer of funds to Gaza, because it worked against Palestinian unity, according to the Times of Israel.

Others point to more mundane reasons for the Oct 7 intelligence failure, notably the ongoing corruption scandal that has plagued Mr Netanyahu and distracted him and the religiously motivated demands of his far-Right coalition partners, which have seen military resources diverted to settlements on the West Bank.

At the tense opening session of the Knesset’s winter session on Monday, Mr Netanyahu sought to rally the nation, branding Hamas as part of Iran’s “axis of evil” and an existential threat. He added, however, that there were “many questions surrounding the disaster that befell us 10 days ago” and promised they would be investigated in “every aspect” after the current military mission was completed.

There are not many in Israel today who think the prime minister will come out of that well. Even Ehud Barak, the former prime minister and IDF commander, who served with Mr Netanyahu in a commando unit in the late 1960s, has described the Oct 7 attack as “the greatest failure in Israeli history”.

Israel’s strategy towards the Palestinians has backfired, Mr Barak told the Economist, “because the deaths were mainly of civilians and the state has forsaken its most basic commitment to its citizens – to keep them alive – this was the worst type of negligence”.