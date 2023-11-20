Benjamin Mendy to sue Man City for £10m in unpaid wages after acquittal on rape charges

Benjamin Mendy was acquitted of all charges at Chester Crown Court - PA/David Rawcliffe

Benjamin Mendy is suing Manchester City for up to £10 million in unpaid wages after they stopped paying him when he was charged with multiple counts of rape.

The former France full-back, who was acquitted of all charges at Chester Crown Court this summer, has filed a claim with an employment tribunal after it emerged he was selling his house to avoid bankruptcy.

A representative for the 31-year-old, who joined Lorient days after being found not guilty in July, told the High Court in August his client was chasing millions in pay from September 2021 to his release in the summer. Mendy has now filed a claim form with an employment tribunal and hired top sports lawyer Nick De Marco KC to represent him.

A statement released to Telegraph Sport read: “Nick De Marco KC [instructed by Laffer Abogados, Madrid] is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages. Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences, all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an employment tribunal.”

In August, a specialist judge was told that HM Revenue and Customs was seeking a bankruptcy order against the France international over a tax debt of nearly £800,000.

Jacquille Jarrett, representing HMRC, said proceedings at the insolvency and companies court had been postponed previously pending the outcome of the criminal trial and for a settlement of Mendy’s debt from backdated salary or the sale of his property.

“There has been no contact from the debtor,” Jarrett said, adding: “The agreement advises that an update would be given to HMRC but no contact was made. We look to secure a bankruptcy order today.”

Mendy’s accountant, David Lumley, said his client’s agent was “in negotiations with Manchester City to get the back pay on the basis that he has been found not guilty”. The sum is “in the order of £9m-£10m gross”, the accountant told the court.

He also said Mendy’s house in Cheshire was being marketed by the estate agent Savills for £5m.

“He himself has moved back to France where he comes from,” the accountant said. “I would like to ask for a short extension because I am told very firmly by his agent that the pay issue will be resolved from Manchester City. He was very short of money indeed, the cost of the legal case were over £1m.”

Judge Clive Jones told the August hearing that Mendy’s HMRC debt was £788,409. Criticising Mendy, the judge said: “I’m very unimpressed at the lack of information that’s been provided both to HMRC and to the court prior to this hearing. That, I really think, is the wrong step for him to take,” adding that Mendy must attend any further hearing or be legally represented.

The judge adjourned the bankruptcy proceedings to October to allow Mendy to sell his house. He said he had been told there was “more than sufficient equity in a house” adding that “time should be given to enable payment to be made”.

“I also bear in mind that there are also negotiations in place about the backdated pay,” the judge said, adding that Mendy could be being paid “a large sum in wages” in France.

Benjamin Mendy made 50 Premier League appearances for Man City - Getty Images/att McNulty

At the October hearing, the High Court was told Mendy was “embarrassed” about a tax debt he wanted to pay “as quickly as possible”.

However, Louis Doyle KC, for Mendy, successfully asked for an adjournment for the sportsman to settle the sum. Doyle said discussions with the club were ongoing and “one senses that there is going to be a positive end to the dispute”.

The barrister added: “This is perhaps, if not the last chance saloon, it is close to last orders at the last chance saloon.”

The court was told that £277,000 had been paid to HMRC, though the department’s lawyer Megan Vanderhook said it had not yet been received. Doyle later told the court Mendy was prepared to pay £20,000 a month to HMRC from his salary from his new employer.

Judge Mark Mullen adjourned the hearing for four months, describing the delay as “final”.

“It is clear the debtor is a man of substantial means and the question is really one of realising his assets and particularly resolving a dispute with his former employer,” he said.

In July, jurors found Mendy not guilty of a charge of rape and one of attempted rape, after a three-week trial at Chester crown court. Mendy had been on trial for a second time, the jury failing to reach verdicts on the allegations made by two women.

In his first trial, lasting six months and ending in January, he was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four other young women or teenager.

City declined to comment but are understood to have reacted with some bemusement to Mendy’s claim, having rebuffed his approaches to settle out of court.

