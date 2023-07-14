Benjamin Mendy thanks jurors for ignoring ‘rumour and innuendo’ as he is cleared of rape

Benjamin Mendy appeared emotional as he left Chester Crown Court following the verdict - Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy thanked jurors for ignoring “rumours and innuendo” as he was cleared of raping a woman and trying to rape another.

The France international broke down in tears as the verdict was read out at Chester Crown Court.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is the second time in less than a year that Mendy has had to defend himself in court against rape allegations.

He was previously cleared of a number of sexual offences following a six-month trial that ended in January.

In the latest trial, which began three weeks ago, he was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in a bedroom at his £4.7 million pound mansion in October 2020.

He was also charged with the attempted rape of a 29-year-old woman at his rural Cheshire home two years earlier and faced a lengthy jail sentence if convicted.

The 28-year-old, whose contract with Manchester City expired this month, wept as the not guilty verdicts were given by the jury foreman.

He sank to his seat, his head on his knees, wiping away tears with a white tissue.

Following the verdict, his lawyers read out a statement on his behalf: “Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focussing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset.”

Earlier this year the footballer, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

However jurors were unable to reach a verdict on two further charges and a retrial was ordered.

Mendy said the near three-year investigation had a 'serious impact' on him - Peter Powell/PA

Mendy insisted in both court cases that any sexual activity with the women was consensual.

Benjamin Aina KC, prosecuting, told the jury in the retrial that Mendy enjoyed parties at his home and on two occasions “took advantage” of his female guests.

He said his wealth and celebrity status turned him into a man not used to being told “no” by women.

Woman A, a 29-year-old student, first met Mendy while in a nightclub in Barcelona in late 2017 and she became intimate with one of his friends.

They kept in touch and a year later she arranged to visit Mendy’s friend at the footballer’s house, where they stayed after they all went with other girls for a night out.

The morning after, when she took a shower in the en-suite bathroom, Mendy appeared uninvited, she told the court.

Mendy was then alleged to have grabbed the woman and tried to rape her on the bed as she tried to struggle free, despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

Mendy told the jury the two were “flirting” during the night out and the next morning he went to her room and they began hugging on a bed.

Two years later, woman B, aged 24, was out with friends at a bar in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, near Mendy’s home, when they were invited back to the footballer’s house.

She alleged Mendy took her telephone from her, which contained “intimate” photos, then led her to his locked bedroom, as she asked for her telephone back.

Mendy was alleged to have told her “I just wanna have a look at you” and told her to take her clothes off.

Mendy was then accused of taking hold of her from behind and raping her.

The woman said afterwards that the footballer said to her: “You’re too shy. It’s fine. I’ve had sex with 10,000 women.”

Story continues

Mendy told the jury the woman had agreed to “play around” on the bed and denied raping her, saying afterwards they swapped details to connect on Snapchat.

His lawyers said he was “delighted” with the outcome of the trial but said the process had a “serious impact”.

They added: “He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.