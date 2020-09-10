Veteran GOP Election Lawyer Takes Down Trump's Voter Fraud Lies In Damning Op-Ed

Benjamin Ginsburg, a veteran election law attorney and longtime fixture of the GOP’s legal team, has written a searing op-ed blasting President Donald Trump for his harmful rhetoric about electoral fraud.

In his nearly four decades practicing law, Ginsburg has represented key Republican figures, groups and campaigns. He’s worked for the Republican National Committee, played a leading role in former President George W. Bush’s Florida recount in 2000, and counseled four of the past six Republican presidential nominees.

Jones Day, the firm where Ginsburg was employed until he retired last month, works for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

That makes the attorney’s Washington Post op-ed, published on Tuesday, all the more striking, since it tore into the president and Republicans for baselessly sowing doubt about the integrity of the U.S. election system.

Ginsburg began:

″ Legions of Republican lawyers have searched in vain over four decades for fraudulent double voting. At long last, they have a blatant example of a major politician urging his supporters to illegally vote twice. The only hitch is that the candidate is President Trump.”

Trump has argued for months without evidence that voting by mail leads to fraudulent activity — part of his larger effort to create uncertainty and doubt ahead of the November presidential election. Despite railing against fraud, last week, he actually urged voters in North Carolina to commit it by voting twice ― once by mail and again in person ― to test their state’s system. Voting more than once is illegal.

“The president’s words make his and the Republican Party’s rhetoric look less like sincere concern — and more like transactional hypocrisy designed to provide an electoral advantage,” Ginsburg wrote.

“And they come as Republicans trying to make their cases in courts must deal with the basic truth that four decades of dedicated investigation have produced only isolated incidents of election fraud.”

Ginsburg said these were “painful conclusions” for him to reach after 38 years in the GOP’s legal trenches.

“The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud,” he said. “At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged.”

He noted that the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity that Trump launched in 2017 disbanded without finding any evidence of fraud. The Heritage Foundation Election Fraud Database, which has compiled every instance of voter fraud it could find since 1982, has found only a “minuscule percentage” of fraud in the votes cast, Ginsburg said. Other studies have produced similar findings.

And Trump’s language, the lawyer added, puts Republicans in a difficult position in court cases they are currently litigating on claims he believes hold more merit.

“The president’s rhetoric has put my party in the position of a firefighter who deliberately sets fires to look like a hero putting them out,” he wrote.

“Calling elections ‘fraudulent’ and results ‘rigged’ with almost nonexistent evidence is antithetical to being the ‘rule of law’ party.”

Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.