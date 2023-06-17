Benign Growth For CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Underpins Its Share Price

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Entertainment companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.3x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does CuriosityStream's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

CuriosityStream hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For CuriosityStream?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, CuriosityStream would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 7.8%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 223% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 0.7% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 9.7% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why CuriosityStream's P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As expected, our analysis of CuriosityStream's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

