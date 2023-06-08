Benign Growth For Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Underpins Stock's 34% Plummet

The Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 34%. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 32% share price drop.

Although its price has dipped substantially, Castle Biosciences' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -5.5x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Castle Biosciences could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Castle Biosciences?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Castle Biosciences' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 33%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.2% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Castle Biosciences is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Castle Biosciences' P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Castle Biosciences' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Castle Biosciences has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

