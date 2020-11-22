Bengaluru Tech Summit concludes with 2.5 crore virtual visits

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan (centre) along with other officials at BTS 2020 event in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): The flagship virtual technology event, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, concluded on Saturday on a high note with the participation of around 2.5 crore visitors and overwhelming success of the B2B meetings, the pre-arranged, targeted appointments dedicated to getting buyers and exhibitors to meet.

Interacting at the valedictory function of the event, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said the event platform and its social media extension helped to garner more global attention than expected.

"Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 brought a total virtual footfall of around 2.5 crore visitors. This overwhelming response shows its global reach and importance," said the minister.

According to an official release, the BTS2020 virtual exposure got wide visibility as the inaugural event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke also live-streamed on BTS virtual platform as well as BTS YouTube channel along with other sessions.

"Moreover, Facebook helped the event to reach 5,42,156 people, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi Facebook Pages also saw good traffic. The BTS 2020 campaign on other social media like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram brought a total reach of 88,57,614, besides impressions of 1,33,19,232 and unique clicks of 50,997," the release stated.

"The event had a total 8,507 registered business delegates, along with total attendees of 19,381 for the keynote, conference, awards and quiz competition attendees. On the conference front, Bengaluru Tech Summit had 12 keynote sessions on 93 sessions via 4 tracks. On the B2B meeting front, there were a total 312 of them including IT, biotech and BTS platforms," it added.

Prime Minister Modi had on November 19 inaugurated the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 via videoconferencing.

The event had the participation of members from the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) of 25 countries with 731 delegates. Besides 10 ministers from foreign countries as delegations, the event also witnessed the announcement of eight MoUs with overseas countries.

The BTS 2020 expo also attracted 248 participants who put up virtual booths. GIA Expo participants from Australia, Canada, USA, Bavaria, UK and NRW-Germany also had their booths. The expo also had 146 start-ups showcasing innovation in IT, electronics, IoT, agritech, fintech, edutech, mobility sectors etc.

The event also had lab to market participants like NewSpace India Ltd (a ISRO company), MSME CoE (IISc) and Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Raman Research Institute, National Atlas Thematic. (ANI)