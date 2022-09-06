Bengaluru floods: India's waterlogged IT city sparks memes and anger

Imran Qureshi - BBC Hindi, Bangalore
·4 min read
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon rains in Bangalore on September 5, 2022.
Several areas of Bangalore have been flooded

A poster that has gone viral in the past 24 hours is a graphic parody on the state of affairs in a city famously described as India's IT capital - Bangalore (also known as Bengaluru).

A social media user has altered the bookings page of Uber to make it look like it's offering boats instead of cars. The meme has gone viral.

Many parts of the city have been flooded after heavy rainfall since Sunday. Experts say rapid construction, fast erosion of famous lakes and gardens, and poor urban planning are to blame for the crisis.

The Times of India website tweeted the photo of a swanky villa that resembled a pool.

And one woman shared a video claiming that adventure vacations were now available "at your front door".

The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD)'s local office said the last time it rained so heavily in the month of September was in 1998. And people who drove through flooded streets described the horrors they felt.

"I went to the office to pick up something important for a meeting. It was only after I reached that I realised that no-one else was there. So, I decided to go back home and my heart was in my mouth and my legs were shaking [as the streets had flooded by then]," said an IT professional who didn't want to be named.

Many IT companies have asked their employees to work from home for the rest of the week and many schools have gone back to online classes. India's army has deployed boats to rescue stranded people.

Why this havoc?

IMD officials told the BBC that unusual weather patterns had caused the heavier-than-usual rainfall in the city and many other parts of the state.

The city's water supply has also been impacted after heavy rains in Mandya district flooded the pumping stations that send water from the Cauvery river to Bangalore.

Tushar Girinath, chief commissioner of the city's main civic organisation, blamed the floods on the unusually heavy rainfall which, he said, could make life difficult anywhere.

"For the first time, all the lakes in the city are full. They cannot take any more water. We simply do not have the capacity to take the water out because the storm water drains are already overflowing. We need to see the flooding in this context."

Motorists and vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon rains in Bangalore on September 5, 2022
People have been struggling to commute as streets have been flooded

But, Mr Girinath, said there were signs of relief as water levels had started receding in many areas.

"We are also removing encroachments over the storm water drains. This work has already begun and we are going full steam ahead,'' he added.

Horror on repeat

Officials are facing heavy criticism for the recurring problem of floods in the city.

"The flooding this time is really bad, but it has also happened in an area where many people have access to social media, so it has been escalated a lot more this time than in the past. Before it settles down, there is bound to be one more heavy rainfall that can compound the situation," said Srinivas Alavalli, head of civic participation in Janagraha charity.

Experts say frequent flooding in many Indian cities in recent years is because many water bodies have been built over.

"The development model has not respected nature's contours. If you think that you can block how nature operates [water finding its own levels], you are deluding yourself. We chose to convert water sheds into IT parks. Nature is not going to respect that," urban planner V Ravichander said.

And the problem, he added, would only get worse in the coming years.

"It is not going to get any better. The city has overgrown. The storm water drains are shrinking because we have not desilted them. This is where the problem of incompetence in governance comes in."

The way forward, he said, was for communities to come together in the neighbourhood to find solutions. "People have no option but to co-operate and find technical solutions and take it to the government."

You may also be interested in:

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • REFILE-UPDATE 1-India's Bengaluru hit by flooding, traffic snarls after heavy rain

    Large parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru were under water on Monday after torrential rains uprooted trees, caused crippling traffic and forced offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees, raising fears of further disruptions through the week. The Bangalore Urban district on Sunday received 28.1 mm rainfall, 368% more than the average, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD). Bengaluru, home to various global companies as well as home-grown startups, has established itself as an important business centre in the country's southern region.

  • India's Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

    Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads. The city, dubbed India’s tech capital, is home to several technology companies and many of their offices have been lashed by the rains, prompting employees to work from home. The two zones that make up the city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, have seen 141% and 114% excess rainfall respectively.

  • Ukrainian hackers created fake profiles of attractive women to trick Russian soldiers into sharing their location, report says. Days later, the base was blown up.

    Russian soldiers sent the Ukrainian hackers photos, which they geolocated and sent to the Ukrainian military, the Financial Times reported.

  • Greta Thunberg: Swedish politicians are ignoring climate crisis

    STORY: The war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis, which has seen power prices soar, are dominating the headlines with just a week to go before the vote while welfare, schools and gang crime also head the list of voter concerns.Thunberg, whose Friday protests outside Sweden's parliament years ago turned into a global youth movement demanding action on climate change, said the issue had been "pretty much non-existent", during the campaign."We have been completely focusing on other things," she told Reuters.Thunberg said politicians and the media had "chosen not to communicate that so many of the crises that we are experiencing now are very closely interlinked"."Therefore, people of course only focus on things that are right ahead of them instead of actually focusing on the larger holistic picture," she said.

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord