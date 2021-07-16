Bengaluru Airport processes 4.83 lakh kgs mango exports between Mar-June

Visual of packed mangoes at the Bengaluru airport (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has processed 483,460 kilograms of mangoes in four months from March to June this year.

According to an official release by the airport, the month of June witnessed the highest movement of mangoes with 169,882 kilograms. A total of 158,936 kilograms were processed in May, 110,886 kilograms in April and 43,776 kilograms in March.

This year, Doha emerged as the leading destination for mangoes from Bengaluru, with 140,000 kilograms, followed by London (68,000 kilograms) and Singapore (55,000 kilograms).

Backed by two reputed cargo terminal operators--Air India SATS and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore- BLR Airport has the infrastructure required to ensure the fruits reach their destinations maintaining their quality as well as freshness.

To ensure quality and freshness, mangoes are stored and moved to the aircraft within the required temperature range, reducing waiting time at terminals. (ANI)