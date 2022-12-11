Bengals WR Tee Higgins plays just one snap, Zac Taylor says he was injured in warmups

Hours before the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns kicked off, there was a big move in the betting market for that game.

The Bengals, who were 6-point favorites most of the week, were suddenly just 4-point favorites at BetMGM on Sunday morning. Line moves like that happen on the day of an NFL game without news of an injury, but it's fairly rare. Lamarr Mitchell, the director of the race and sports book at MGM Grand, said a lot of sharp money came in on the Browns. That caused the change.

Maybe it's just a coincidence that Bengals receiver Tee Higgins played one snap on Sunday with an unannounced injury. But it was a little strange. It was horrible for fantasy players who had Higgins and needed to win in Week 14 to make the playoffs.

The Bengals won anyway, 23-10. They covered the spread, whether bettors had them at -6 or -4. It still led to questions over why Higgins was practically inactive, despite never appearing on the injury report all week.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Higgins, who has 861 yards this season and is one of the NFL's best receivers, was injured in warmups. Taylor said Higgins snuck on the field for the first snap. He didn't play after that.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said they lost WR Tee Higgins in warmups. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 11, 2022

Zac Taylor added that they did not want Tee Higgins on the field at all but he managed to find his way on to the field for the first snap from scrimmage, his only play of the game. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 11, 2022

Tee Higgins felt his hamstring tweaked in pregame. He wanted to play , but coaches said no. Boyd has dislocated finger. No timeline on either guy — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) December 11, 2022

It was a nightmare for fantasy managers, who submitted lineups not realizing Higgins would put up a zero. There was no announcement before the game and reporters at the game were as curious as anyone when Higgins wasn't on the field after the first play.

Whatever happened, the NFL will probably make a call and make sure there were no injury report shenanigans going on. Not that it will help fantasy managers.