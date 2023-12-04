Bengals vs. Jaguars: Best anytime NFL TD scorer bets for Monday Night Football in Week 13

NFL Week 13 action includes multiple intra-conference matchups in both the NFC and AFC. The slate of games wraps up with Monday Night Football featuring the surging Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (6-5).

Jacksonville's put together consecutive wins after a blowout 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Wins over AFC South foes Tennessee and Houston have Jacksonville in good control of the division. In the latter win, the Jaguars' offense put up 445 total yards, second-most on the season, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a season-high 364 yards passing. At 8-3, they're coming into Monday Night Football tied at the top of the AFC in the loss column with divisional leaders Baltimore (9-3), Miami (8-3), and Kansas City (8-3).

Cincinnati's not had the same luck lately. Losing star quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 put a damper on an already rough 2023 season. A 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh last week saw the Bengals defense allow 400 yards or more for the third consecutive game. Backup quarterback Jake Browning was solid but unspectacular in the loss to Pittsburgh, going 19-for-26 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown.

With a win on Monday Night Football, Jacksonville keeps up with Baltimore while the Ravens are on a bye. For Cincinnati, a win against an AFC contender could turn around what's beginning to feel like a lost season.

Monday Night Football: Odds, betting lines for Bengals at Jaguars

The Jaguars are favorites to defeat the Bengals on MNF, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

All odds per BetMGM as of Sunday.

Spread: Jaguars (-10)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-500); Bengals (+375)

Over/under: 39

Best anytime touchdown bets for Week 13 Monday Night Football

All odds courtesy of DraftKings as of Saturday evening.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (+140)

The Bengals defense is 31st in total yards allowed this season. That unit's given up four touchdowns to wide receivers in the last four weeks, all of which went to outside receivers like Ridley. He's been on a tear since the 49ers loss with 12 catches, 192 yards, and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' last two games. Lawrence is targeting him the most of any Jaguars receiver in the last two matchups. There's no reason why that'll stop anytime soon, especially in this matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (-125)

Cincinnati's defense is giving up the second-most yards per carry in the ground game this season (5.0). Running backs have found the end zone consistently as well − Cincinnati's given up four touchdowns to running backs in the last three games. All of those touchdowns went to the lead back. Etienne hasn't scored in the last three games but will have a great chance to break that drought against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (+650)

It could be hard for the Bengals to find the end zone multiple times on Monday Night Football. But if they do, Hudson may surprise. The Jaguars' run defense is very stout - fourth in yards allowed per game - so passing may be the Bengals' best bet, especially if Jacksonville gets on the board early and often. Hudson tied for second last week with five targets from Browning.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (+310)

Like Ridley, Jones is one of the Jaguars' outside receivers. He's been quiet the last couple weeks with just seven targets total. But with how the Bengals' defense has played outside receivers lately, Monday Night Football could be a productive game for him.

