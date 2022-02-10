Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to bathe in Skyline chili if his team wins Super Bowl

To a man, the Cincinnati Bengals have a lot riding on Super Bowl LVI, but none have thrown down a gauntlet quite like tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The veteran pass-catcher spoke with reporters on Thursday, and very intensely laid out his pledge to dive into a swimming pool filled with Cincinnati's most well-known regional dish, Skyline chili.

C.J. Uzomah is NOT playing when it comes to this chili bath: pic.twitter.com/s0ToY6p2og — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 10, 2022

"100 percent. I'm wearing swim trunks, but you put it in a swimming pool and I'll dive in there and I'll eat my way out," Uzomah said.

The discourse around Skyline chili is seemingly unavoidable every time a Cincinnati sports team does something of note, and an argument over whether it's a delicacy or sub-par pasta sauce basically becomes inevitable. We know which side Uzomah is on.

Uzomah will have plenty riding on the Super Bowl anyway, as one of the longest tenured players on the team. The 29-year-old has been with the Bengals since they drafted him in 2015. He delivered a career-high 493 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the regular season, but has been dealing with an MCL sprain since the AFC Championship Game.

Uzomah was adamant he would play on Thursday.