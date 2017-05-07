Bengals sign top pick John Ross to four-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick John Ross is interviewed during an NFL football news conference at Paul Brown Stadium, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. The former University of Washington wide receiver was selected as the ninth overall pick. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Bengals signed top draft pick John Ross and fourth-round selection Carl Lawson on Sunday at the conclusion of rookie minicamp.

Ross, a receiver from Washington, got a four-year deal with a club option for a fifth season. The Bengals hope he can quickly develop into another downfield threat to complement A.J. Green. He was the ninth overall pick.

Lawson, a linebacker from Auburn, was the first of Cincinnati's three picks in the fourth round. He also got a four-year deal.

