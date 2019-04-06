Bengals release Mark Walton after his third arrest

The Bengals have cut running back Mark Walton, the team announced Saturday.

Walton's release comes just a few days after he was arrested for the third time this year. He was taken into custody Thursday and is facing felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving stemming from a high-speed car chase that occurred March 12, according to the Miami Herald.

"It's important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season," head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. "For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don't want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate."

Aside from the March 12 charges, Walton is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly got into a fight with his neighbor Feb. 16. Walton allegedly took a phone from a neighbor after the two got into an arguement in a residential parking garage, resulting in a physical altercation.

He's also facing a misdemeanor marijuana-possession charge from a January arrest.

Walton, 22, was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of last year's draft. He saw limited action in 2018, rushing for just 34 yards on 14 attempts.



