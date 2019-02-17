Bengals RB Mark Walton arrested after Miami parking garage dispute

Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested on Friday night in Miami after he allegedly got into an argument with a couple in a parking garage, according to the Miami Herald.

Walton’s car, according to the report, was blocking the entrance to the parking garage at his downtown Miami condo as another couple in a car attempted to enter on Friday night. They asked him to move, and the argument ensued.

Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested on Friday in Miami after an incident in his condo parking garage. (Ian Johnson/Getty Images)

The woman in the other car started to film Walton with her phone. Walton reportedly became angry and “snatched the phone from her.” Walton and the woman then “got into a tussle,” and both suffered scratches.

Walton was charged with misdemeanor battery and later posted bond.

Walton had 34 yards on 14 carries this season for the Bengals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. The former Miami standout ran for more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons for the Hurricanes, though an ankle injury sidelined him for most of his junior season.

The Bengals said in a statement to USA Today that they are aware of the arrest and are “gathering more information.”

