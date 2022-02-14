Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher Supports Him at 2022 Super Bowl

joe burrow

Who dey? One of the NFL's cutest couples.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has some dedicated fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, including his longtime love Olivia Holzmacher.

Holzmacher documented her game day on Instagram, sharing photos at the venue. "Good luck 9," she wrote, referencing his jersey number.

She also shared glimpses of her outfit, including orange boots to match the Bengals' colors.

Burrow, 25, and girlfriend Holzmacher met while students at Ohio State University, and began dating in 2017. Even when he transferred to Louisiana State University to finish his college football career, the private couple stayed together.

Olivia Holzmacher

Olivia Holzmacher/instagram

Olivia Holzmacher

Olivia Holzmacher/instagram

Olivia Holzmacher

Olivia Holzmacher/instagram

During a press conference ahead of the NFL championship, Burrow — a Heisman trophy-winner — spoke about the support he's received from his loved ones leading up to this pivotal career moment.

Olivia Holzmacher

Olivia Holzmacher/instagram

"[I have] the best family I could ask for, I've been through a lot in my football career. I know I'm a young guy in the NFL, but I've been through high school and college and, you know, been through a lot of adversity and, you know, I've really leaned on my family to help me through those moments," he told reporters.

"My family's been there every single step of the way," he added, "and I couldn't have asked for a better family to help me through those really tough moments."