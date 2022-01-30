Bengals pull off miraculous win, knock off Chiefs in OT to go to Super Bowl LVI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Schwab
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Losing the coin toss in overtime isn't a death sentence, though you heard a lot about how the rules were unfair to the Buffalo Bills after an AFC divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

To get the ball to your offense, the defense needs to keep the opponent out of the end zone on the first drive. And that's what the Cincinnati Bengals did. 

The Chiefs won the coin toss after tying a thrilling AFC championship game with a field goal as time expired in regulation, and there were flashbacks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow grimaced as officials announced the Chiefs would get the ball first. All the Chiefs needed was a touchdown on the first drive to end the game. But the Bengals got a stop, with Patrick Mahomes throwing a deep third-down interception to safety Vonn Bell. That allowed the Bengals to take the ball into Chiefs territory and rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a field goal to secure what has to be the biggest win in Bengals franchise history, even though they had been to two Super Bowls before. 

The Bengals tied a conference championship round record by coming back from an 18-point deficit to stun the Chiefs 27-24. They are going to Super Bowl LVI, which seemed impossible when they trailed 21-3 and Mahomes was playing out of his mind. Even to start overtime, it seemed the coin toss might sink the Bengals. 

But the Bengals got a stop, got the ball back to Burrow and won the game. Go figure. 

Joe Burrow led a great comeback and the Bengals stunned the Chiefs. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Joe Burrow led a great comeback and the Bengals stunned the Chiefs. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs put Bengals in a big hole early

At some point, we have to realize that Burrow isn't going to be nervous or rattled. He led LSU to a national championship. He helped the Bengals to a couple playoff wins, including one on the road last week against the AFC's No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans.

He's not bothered by anything. He wasn't going away when the Chiefs led 21-3.

The Chiefs started fast. It looked like they would cruise to a blowout win. The Bengals punted on their first drive and then the Chiefs went on an easy 11-play, 84-yard drive capped by a beautiful throw on the move by Mahomes and a great catch by Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. The Bengals got a field goal, then the Chiefs had a fantastic answer. 

Mahomes had a play that highlights his wide-ranging talent. On third down he escaped the rush multiple times, running around the backfield until he finally got free, again moving to his right. After the great escape he kept calm, looked downfield and hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown. With 5:04 left in the first half Mahomes threw another touchdown, this one to Mecole Hardman, and the game seemed all but over. Mahomes was 18-of-21 for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. That's right, he had as many touchdowns as incompletions. 

There was no reason to believe the Bengals could come back, but Burrow is proving he's a special player. And by the fourth quarter the Chiefs found themselves trailing. They still had Mahomes and six minutes to work with. The Chiefs almost won it at the end of regulation, but the Bengals kept battling and got the game to overtime. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Defensive end Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Defensive end Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bengals come back to take a lead

In the moment, the Chiefs' big mistake at the end of the first half didn't seem like a big deal. They were ahead 21-10 at halftime but it should have been more.

The Chiefs got the ball to the 1-yard line and decided to run a play with five seconds left. Tyreek Hill went in motion, Mahomes double-clutched and threw it wide to Hill. Hill was tackled short of the end zone and there was no time left on the clock. Mahomes needed to know to throw it away instantly if nothing was open and he didn't. It was his first mistake in the game, and it allowed the Bengals to feel they were still in the game going into halftime.

In the second half the Bengals started getting more physical on defense. It was clear early on that Bill Vinovich's officiating crew, which doesn't throw many pass interference flags, was going to let both teams play. The Bengals figured that out when a defensive pass interference against Tee Higgins in the end zone wasn't called.

That helped the defense get traction. Mahomes had 220 yards in the first half and just 17 in the third quarter. Once the Bengals started getting stops, the offense crawled back in the game. A shocking interception at the line by Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill set up a touchdown by Ja'Marr Chase and a two-point conversion that tied the game 21-21.

Burrow was huge in the comeback. One of the key plays came when he escaped defensive lineman Chris Jones on a sack, escaped again when Jones tried to trip him up from behind, and ran for 7 yards on third-and-6. Later in the drive, Burrow scrambled for another first down on a run. McPherson's long field goal gave the Bengals a 24-21 lead with 6:04 left. 

Mahomes marched the Chiefs downfield. A shovel pass to Travis Kelce on third-and-2 got a first down at the 5-yard line with 1:28 left. They had a chance to finish it then. 

Mahomes, who had been making plays happen with his legs, tried running around again but got dropped for a sack at the 9-yard line, setting up a hard third-and-goal situation. The Chiefs were well within field-goal range so they didn't want to turn it over. Then Mahomes took another sack when he had too much time to throw and nobody opened, and he fumbled it. Kansas City recovered but suddenly it was a 44-yard attempt. Harrison Butker hit it as time expired, saving Mahomes from questions about his final two plays in regulation.

Even though the Chiefs scored last in regulation, heading to overtime had to feel like a win to the Bengals after everything that happened before. But then they lost the coin toss and it felt like the Chiefs would march down for a touchdown, just like the week before against the Bills. 

That didn't happen. After Vonn Bell's interception, the Bengals moved it downfield. Burrow hit a big third-down pass. Joe Mixon had some huge runs. They set up McPherson for an easy kick and the rookie delivered. 

This was the Bengals' finest moment. They might not be done yet. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Patrick Mahomes makes another hilariously unreal TD throw while being chased by Bengals

    Patrick Mahomes is making the hardest plays look easy.

  • 'It's a fight for the top of the table' as Canada meets U.S. in World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    Canada hosts the United States in men's World Cup qualifying on Sunday — a clash of the best and second-best teams in CONCACAF, at least by the table's current reckoning. At this point in the proceedings, there's a reasonable, possibly cynical argument to be made that they should settle for a draw in cold, snowy Hamilton, as they did in their first meeting in Nashville in September. Given the shape of the table and the games left to play, splitting the points will leave both in strong positions

  • Raiders decide on Josh McDaniels, hope his second turn as head coach goes much better

    More than 11 years since his last head-coaching job, Josh McDaniels took the Raiders' job.

  • Officials miss egregious pass interference on would-be Bengals TD vs. Chiefs

    Referee Bill Vinovich is known for overseeing missed pass interference calls. Just ask Saints fans.

  • Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open, makes history with 21st Grand Slam win

    After staring defeat in the face, Nadal made a spectacular comeback and won an unprecedented, record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.

  • 16 photos capture the emotion of Rafael Nadal's career-defining Australian Open victory

    The Spanish superstar celebrated breaking the men's tennis Grand Slam record after edging out Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-hour match.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank