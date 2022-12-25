Bengals prove through second-half escape vs. Patriots they are battle-tested for playoffs | Opinion

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Is there any team breathing a greater sigh of relief than the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16?

The Bengals looked primed for an easy win after jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the first half until they sleepwalked after that and allowed the New England Patriots to score 18 unanswered points.

Yet with the Patriots at the 5-yard line, ready to take the lead, the Bengals defense showed up when it mattered most.

The Bengals forced Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson to fumble with 1:05 remaining, and they withstood another Patriots drive on the other side of the field to escape New England with a 22-18 victory on Saturday.

“The first half was about as good as it gets. And after that, we shot ourselves in the foot over and over again. But we found a way to do it,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills wrap up AFC East

Cincinnati remains the hottest team in the NFL with seven wins in a row, and .  it makes Cincinnati’s next game – hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2 – must-see TV in Week 17.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) react after the New England Patriots turn over the ball in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) react after the New England Patriots turn over the ball in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium

“We’ve won a lot of different ways at this point. Now, with nine days to get guys as healthy as possible and to get ready for a big home game,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, with emphasis on the word big.

Despite all of the hype around the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs this season, lest we forget it was the Bengals who won the AFC title last season.

Sure, Saturday’s second half in New England surely didn’t provide a great reminder.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase fumbled the football on a crucial drive that put the Bengals in a position to lose.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was left shaking his head after missing a field goal in the fourth quarter and an extra-point kick in the first half.

Burrow was also unable to recreate his first-half magic – he was 28 of 36 for 284 yards and three touchdowns before halftime. He finished with 352 yards on 40 of 52 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Losing starting right tackle La’el Collins, who Cincinnati signed to a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason, after he dislocated his knee cap in the second quarter hurt Cincinnati’s offense.

Burrow found himself pressured and in trouble during the second half, like most of his Super Bowl run last season when he was sacked 51 times in the regular season.

Taylor said postgame that he was unsure of the severity of Collins' injury.

“LC’s been playing out of this world for us, and hopefully we can see him again before the year is out,” Burrow said.

But with the Bengals’ backs against the wall, safety Vonn Bell forced Stevenson’s fumble, which was recovered by defensive lineman BJ Hill.

And the Bengals proved once again – like they have during this current win streak and like they did last season en route to the Super Bowl – they remain one of the most talented, most resilient and most feared teams in the NFL.

“We’re going to be happy with the win because they’re so hard to come by. And seven in a row, our guys have that confidence that we’re playing good football,” Taylor said. “But it’s going to take all our efforts to get ready for Buffalo.”

The Bengals could wrestle away home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs from the Bills with a win next week.

Sure, the advantage for No. 1 seed would go to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they’re favored against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in their final two games. (The Bengals will close with the Baltimore Ravens.)

But if the Bengals and Bills meet again in the postseason, a Bengals win would help Cincinnati avoid a game in Buffalo – although both teams’ cold-weather conditions aren’t inviting this time of the year.

Unlike Buffalo, however, Cincinnati has proven it can win in Kansas City during the postseason like it did last year to reach the Super Bowl.

It’s that type of resilience that led them to this win over New England, and why Cincinnati remains one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL, worthy of another Super Bowl appearance, and a team the Bills and Chiefs won’t want to see in the postseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals prove through escape vs. Patriots they are battle-tested

Latest Stories

  • Buffalo Bills secure third straight AFC East title with win over Chicago Bears

    The Bills recovered from 10-6 down at halftime

  • Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

  • Eagles fail to lock up NFC East without Jalen Hurts as mistakes vs. Cowboys prove costly

    Gardner Minshew had his moments filling in for Jalen Hurts, but both he and his Eagles teammates were hurt by mistakes in a loss to the Cowboys.

  • Bullish insiders at Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) loaded up on AU$1.8m of stock earlier this year

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Experience Co Limited...

  • Elliott: Lakers' problems magnified in loss to struggling Hornets

    With big men Anthony Davis and Thomas Bryant injured, the Lakers' defense is a problem again along with turnovers before a five-game trip starting in Dallas.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times. But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young cornerback prone to the occasional mistake. That’s what happened

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Joy Drop: Holiday festivities and traditions, World Cup memories wrap up 2022

    It's hard to believe we are almost at the end of the year. There are so many important festivals and celebrations happening at this time, I wanted to share some of that joy. The first night of Hanukkah was earlier this week. There are eight days in the Festival of Lights. This important holiday is enjoyed with food, games and the lighting of a candle every night on a menorah. And I can't forget the famous Happy Hanukkah song by Adam Sandler from Saturday Night Live circa 1994. The longest day in

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (