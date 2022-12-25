Bengals prove through second-half escape vs. Patriots they are battle-tested for playoffs | Opinion

Is there any team breathing a greater sigh of relief than the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16?

The Bengals looked primed for an easy win after jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the first half until they sleepwalked after that and allowed the New England Patriots to score 18 unanswered points.

Yet with the Patriots at the 5-yard line, ready to take the lead, the Bengals defense showed up when it mattered most.

The Bengals forced Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson to fumble with 1:05 remaining, and they withstood another Patriots drive on the other side of the field to escape New England with a 22-18 victory on Saturday.

“The first half was about as good as it gets. And after that, we shot ourselves in the foot over and over again. But we found a way to do it,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said.

Cincinnati remains the hottest team in the NFL with seven wins in a row, and . it makes Cincinnati’s next game – hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2 – must-see TV in Week 17.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) react after the New England Patriots turn over the ball in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium

“We’ve won a lot of different ways at this point. Now, with nine days to get guys as healthy as possible and to get ready for a big home game,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, with emphasis on the word big.

Despite all of the hype around the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs this season, lest we forget it was the Bengals who won the AFC title last season.

Sure, Saturday’s second half in New England surely didn’t provide a great reminder.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase fumbled the football on a crucial drive that put the Bengals in a position to lose.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was left shaking his head after missing a field goal in the fourth quarter and an extra-point kick in the first half.

Burrow was also unable to recreate his first-half magic – he was 28 of 36 for 284 yards and three touchdowns before halftime. He finished with 352 yards on 40 of 52 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Losing starting right tackle La’el Collins, who Cincinnati signed to a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason, after he dislocated his knee cap in the second quarter hurt Cincinnati’s offense.

Burrow found himself pressured and in trouble during the second half, like most of his Super Bowl run last season when he was sacked 51 times in the regular season.

Taylor said postgame that he was unsure of the severity of Collins' injury.

“LC’s been playing out of this world for us, and hopefully we can see him again before the year is out,” Burrow said.

But with the Bengals’ backs against the wall, safety Vonn Bell forced Stevenson’s fumble, which was recovered by defensive lineman BJ Hill.

And the Bengals proved once again – like they have during this current win streak and like they did last season en route to the Super Bowl – they remain one of the most talented, most resilient and most feared teams in the NFL.

“We’re going to be happy with the win because they’re so hard to come by. And seven in a row, our guys have that confidence that we’re playing good football,” Taylor said. “But it’s going to take all our efforts to get ready for Buffalo.”

The Bengals could wrestle away home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs from the Bills with a win next week.

Sure, the advantage for No. 1 seed would go to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they’re favored against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in their final two games. (The Bengals will close with the Baltimore Ravens.)

But if the Bengals and Bills meet again in the postseason, a Bengals win would help Cincinnati avoid a game in Buffalo – although both teams’ cold-weather conditions aren’t inviting this time of the year.

Unlike Buffalo, however, Cincinnati has proven it can win in Kansas City during the postseason like it did last year to reach the Super Bowl.

It’s that type of resilience that led them to this win over New England, and why Cincinnati remains one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL, worthy of another Super Bowl appearance, and a team the Bills and Chiefs won’t want to see in the postseason.

