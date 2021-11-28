Bengals' Motown touchdown celebration is the best thing you'll see all week

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is had himself quite a day. He ran for 165 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, and he's a major reason why the Bengals absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10

On Sunday, Mixon put on a clinic. He was spectacular not just on the field but in the end zone, where he and a few of his teammates put on a great show after a fourth quarter touchdown, complete with choreography.

Joe Mixon & The Bengals 🎤



📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sIv8by13py — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

Celebrations with coordinated dances are always fun, and this one has some top notch Motown flair. Mixon and his teammates looked like they were paying tribute to the legendary groups the Four Tops and the Temptations.

It's not surprising that Mixon led a Motown-esque group dance that he likely choreographed himself. He's one of the best TD dancers in the entire NFL.

Joe Mixon is the best Touchdown celebration dancer in the NFL !#Bengals pic.twitter.com/pL5nPO9M8a — MikeyDub (@ReplyKimg) November 28, 2021

Don't be surprised if you see Mixon in Vegas during the offseason hosting his own TD dance revue.